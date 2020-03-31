UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Outbreak: RCB Sprays Sodium Hypochlorite In Ward 1 & 2

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:12 PM

Coronavirus outbreak: RCB sprays sodium hypochlorite in Ward 1 & 2

In order to eradicate the possible spread of coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has launched a campaign to spray sodium hypochlorite in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :In order to eradicate the possible spread of coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has launched a campaign to spray sodium hypochlorite in different areas.

According to RCB spokesman, the board had sprayed sodium hypochlorite in Ward 1 and 2 and covered areas including main roads, streets and other areas of Masrial Road, Habib Colony and Shallay Valley.

He informed that the British Homes area was sealed and also sprayed since a suspended coronavirus patients was reported from the area.

The campaign was being supervised and monitored by Public Health Officer, RCB, Waris Bhatti.

Main roads, streets, mosques and several other points of both the wards were sprayed with disinfectant, he said adding, all out efforts were being made and different cantt areas were being sprayed with sodium hypochlorite on daily basis to eradicate the possible spread of the disease in cantt areas.

The board was also washing different RCB areas with chlorine mixed water.

The RCB had completed campaign in Cantt Ward No.2 and the sanitation staff washed all mosques of the ward and main roads with chlorine mixed water.

The officials concerned were provided coronavirus protective kits and other items to make the campaign a success.

He urged the citizens to stay home which would help prevent spread of Coronavirus.

The spokesman informed that leaves of sanitation staff were cancelled to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements during lockdown.

He said, on the directive of CEO Sibtain Raza, a special cell comprising members, Senior Cantonment Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Nadia Iqbal, Medical Officer Dr. Noreen Iqbal and Public Health Officer, Waris Bhatti under the supervision of Faisal Munir was also set up to facilitate the residents in case of any emergency or coronavirus outbreak in cantt areas.

