UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Pandemic Batters Tourism In Georgia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:06 PM

Coronavirus pandemic batters tourism in Georgia

Spring has arrived in Tbilisi but its picturesque old town -- a whimsical mixture of Art Nouveau buildings and medieval churches -- is gloomy

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Spring has arrived in Tbilisi but its picturesque old town -- a whimsical mixture of Art Nouveau buildings and medieval churches -- is gloomy.

Cafes are deserted and restaurants closed, and just a few people in surgical masks wander along the winding cobbled streets.

The government declared a state of emergency Saturday over the coronavirus, underscoring the crisis for a country grown used to foreign tourists.

Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgian president from 2004-2013, launched major infrastructure projects, rebuilding entire cities including the Black Sea resort of Batumi.

The country has emerged as a top tourist destination in recent years and its economy has come to rely on growing visitor numbers.

In 2019, the country of 3.7 million people hosted around nine million visitors, up from 4.7 million in 2012.

But the coronavirus pandemic is now poised to hammer tourism.

Tamriko Sikharulidze had to close her trendy 70-room Gallery Palace hotel in downtown Tbilisi.

"That was heartbreaking. We have made a huge investment preparing for a successful tourism season," she told AFP.

Tourists had been scared away by the coronavirus even before the country's borders were closed in mid-March.

Georgia has confirmed 54 cases of COVID-19, and nearly 3,000 people are now in quarantine.

Related Topics

Hotel Batumi Tbilisi 2019 From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh announced 3 ..

2 minutes ago

Norway proposes UN corona fund to help poor countr ..

3 minutes ago

UK government takes over railways in virus outbrea ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow elderly told to stay home or escape virus i ..

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to suspend rent evic ..

9 minutes ago

Kremlin Says G20 Sherpas Coordinating Date, Format ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.