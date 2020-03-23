Coronavirus pandemic batters tourism in Georgia

Spring has arrived in Tbilisi but its picturesque old town -- a whimsical mixture of Art Nouveau buildings and medieval churches -- is gloomy

Cafes are deserted and restaurants closed, and just a few people in surgical masks wander along the winding cobbled streets.

The government declared a state of emergency Saturday over the coronavirus, underscoring the crisis for a country grown used to foreign tourists.

Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgian president from 2004-2013, launched major infrastructure projects, rebuilding entire cities including the Black Sea resort of Batumi.

The country has emerged as a top tourist destination in recent years and its economy has come to rely on growing visitor numbers.

In 2019, the country of 3.7 million people hosted around nine million visitors, up from 4.7 million in 2012.

But the coronavirus pandemic is now poised to hammer tourism.

Tamriko Sikharulidze had to close her trendy 70-room Gallery Palace hotel in downtown Tbilisi.

"That was heartbreaking. We have made a huge investment preparing for a successful tourism season," she told AFP.

Tourists had been scared away by the coronavirus even before the country's borders were closed in mid-March.

Georgia has confirmed 54 cases of COVID-19, and nearly 3,000 people are now in quarantine.