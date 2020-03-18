UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Patients In Punjab To Get Online Healthcare Facility: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:24 PM

Coronavirus patients in Punjab to get online healthcare facility: Governor

Punjab govt has decided to introduce online healthcare service across the province to deal with the novel coronavirus patients as a social distancing measure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab govt has decided to introduce online healthcare service across the province to deal with the novel coronavirus patients as a social distancing measure.

Talking to private news channel governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Punjab health ministry is launching the online web portal and coronavirus helpline.

The web portal will immediately check the coronavirus patients through online process, he added.

He also advised the nation to implement the government's precautionary measures in order to defeat coronavirus.

