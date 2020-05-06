UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Patients Trying To Hide Their Disease: Health Minister

Wed 06th May 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho has said that it has been witnessed that the patients of coronavirus are trying to hide their disease which they should not do as its the matter of their protection.

The patients of coronavirus were not going to hospitals on time and they only visit the hospital for treatment when they experience severe respiratory issues, she said this in her important message here on Tuesday.

She said that the coronavirus' patient should inform about his or her condition.

Dr. Azra said that all the medical facilitites were available in Dow Ojha, Indus Hospital, Agha Khan hospital and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Besides these hospitals, the treatment of coronvairus was also being provided at Civil Hospital, Trauma centre and SIUT, she said. Adding the beds were available for the coronavirus patients in hospitals.

She stressed that the number of beds and ventilators was available more thanthe patients.

