UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: People Can Get Advice From Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Helpline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:28 PM

Coronavirus: People can get advice from Lahore General Hospital (LGH) helpline

A helpline has been launched on social media site Skype by the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to offer online health services to people to prevent spread of coronavirus and protect citizens from the infectious disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :A helpline has been launched on social media site Skype by the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to offer online health services to people to prevent spread of coronavirus and protect citizens from the infectious disease.

People have been advised to contact 'LGH CORONA HELPLINE' on Skype to seek health advice from doctors about the virus and remedies.

According to Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Alfreed Zafar, the service had been introduced to save people from travel and botheration to get expert opinion on the dreadful virus.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that information was also being provided to citizens at LGH through a megaphone to help them use the latest technology as preventive measures.

The guidelines provided by the Punjab Health Department regarding coronavirus at LGH were being implemented fully, and all arrangements are in place to handle any situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Social Media SITE All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives emirate’s ‘Crisis and ..

43 seconds ago

Huawei Launches New AI to Diagnose Coronavirus wit ..

11 minutes ago

WAM Report: UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

16 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

6 minutes ago

EU's Brexit negotiator Barnier says he has COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Wants Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue to Resume - ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.