Coronavirus Positive Cases In Attock Reach 25

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Coronavirus positive cases in Attock reach 25

The numbers of corona positive patients have reached 25 in the district one recovered and two died due to the pandemic

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The numbers of corona positive patients have reached 25 in the district one recovered and two died due to the pandemic.

In-charge Corona Control Cell Attock Dr Asif Niazi said this while talking to newsmen here on Monday.

He said that during last two months, 225 coronavirus suspected patients were reported which include 22 pilgrims (who returned from Iran) and out of these nine were found positive and were still in quarantine waiting for result of their retest while 13 with negative results have been sent home.

Dr Asif said that 73 coronavirus suspects from Tableeghi Jamaat were quarantined and out of these so for six have been found positive, 51 found negative while results of 16 were awaited.

He said that those whose results were found negative have been sent home. He said two positive patients (one male and one female) who were their seventies died last week because of this deadly disease and were laid to rest as per the Covid 19 protocol after fulfilling all religious obligations. Replying to a question, Dr Niazi said that all the positive patients were in stable condition and hoped that all would recover soon.

