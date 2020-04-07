UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Positive Cases Rise To 159 In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

Coronavirus positive cases rise to 159 in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 159 as one new local transmission case was reported here in Hyderabad on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 159 as one new local transmission case was reported here in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to data updated here on Tuesday morning, out of 159 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority of them were local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials said that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 159 confirmed cases, one patient has so for been recovered and discharged from LU hospital's isolation ward while two patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 156 patients were under treatment in COVID,-19 isolation wards.

