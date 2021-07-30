Coronavirus positivity rates reached 4 percent in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus positivity rates reached to 4 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, the highest positive rates 17 percent of coronavirus recorded in Charsadda district, an official of the health department said here Friday.

He informed that the coronavirus positivity rate was recorded in the provincial capital Peshawar as 12 percent. It was recorded 8% in Mardan, he added. He said 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa still have zero percent coronavirus positive cases. He also advised the people to follow coronavirus SOPs issued by the provincial government including use of face masks, ensure timely vaccination, keep distance by avoiding crowded areas and wash hands regularly.