Coronavirus: protective gears distributed among Rescue 1122 employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 service distributed protective kits among its workers for tackling coronavirus-related emergencies here on Monday.

According to spokesperson, initially 120 kits were distributed among district emergency officers and the protection gear comprises gown, mask, surgical gloves, safety gloves, head cover and shoe cover.

The workers had been directed to use the safety kits while shifting suspected patience of corona virus to hospitals.