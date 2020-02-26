Coronavirus: Railway minister announces to suspend Quetta-Tuftan train service

Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has suspended Quetta-Tuftan train service in the wake of Corona virus threat

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th February, 2020) Railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has suspended Quetta-Tuftan train service in the wake of Corona virus threat.Sheikh Rashid has said that service of 4 trains running between Quetta and Tuftan has been suspended and this service will remain suspended till further orders.

On the other side Immigration gate remained closed in Tuftan on the fourth day due to which arrival of people and trains stands suspended.

The pilgrims in large number stand marooned on both sides of border.It is pertinent to mention here government has closed Pak-Iran borders in the face of growing number of corona virus cases.