Coronavirus: Rapid response health team deployed at Pakistan-Iran border: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Monday said a rapid response health team had been deployed at the Pak-Iran border to have check on suspected coronavirus patients.

Chairing a high level meeting to discuss the coronavirus preventive measures, he said the government had increased the number of health staff at the Pak-Iran border keeping in view the report of coronavirus cases in Iran.

He said besides regular collection of data of passengers from Iran and China, those from Iran also had to fill health declaration forms distributed among them by aeroplane staff or border authorities.

He said the government had provided coronavirus diagnostic facilities at Quetta, while an effective screening mechanism had been adopted at all points of entry (POE) of the country.

The special assistant said so far 100 suspected cases were received, who were declared negative after medical tests. No coronavirus case had been reported from Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that the coronavirus diagnostic facilities were also available at Agha Khan Hospital and Shaukat Khanam Hospital.

He said the government was strictly following its action plan, which was prepared for prevention of coronovirus. The emergency core committee was regularly holding its meetings.

The Federal Health Ministry, he said, was in touch with the provinces while an emergency operation cell had been established at the ministry.

He said the health staff deputed at the Taftan and other border crossings will be responsible to screen all the passengers and no one would be allowed to enter Pakistan without proper screening.

He expressed concern on outbreak and deaths from coronavirus in Iran. "We're very concerned with the outbreak of coronavirus in Qom, Iran causing five deaths," Dr Zafar Mirza said.

He said, "We are alert and monitoring the situation closely and taking rapid actions to keep Pakistan safe. We fully support efforts of Iran in managing the outbreak and we stand in solidarity with them."