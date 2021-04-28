Coronavirus safety kits hand over to Rescue 1122

A ceremony to hand over Coronavirus safety kits to Rescue 1122 by social organization was held at Rescue central station here on Wednesday

While addressing the Rescuers, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Kaleemullah said that like all over the world, Pakistan was also dealing with coronavirus crisis and Rescue 1122 was at frontline during this testing time.

He said that Rescuers were fighting against unseen globally pandamic killer and their services were historical.

Dr Kaleem further said that all Rescuers were the proud of nation and hoped that they would continue to serve the masses with dedication.

He urged the Rescuers and frontline officials and staff of health department to ensure use of safety tools. He said that the the role of social organizations to avert from coronavirus was also appreciable.

Regional Emergency Officer, Dr Ijaz Anjum, emergency Officer (operation/admin) Ahmad Kamal and others were present.

CEO Social organization Ghulam Mustafa said that their organization's purpose was to assist government departments during the ongoing pandamic.