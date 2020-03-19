Coronavirus suspect held at DHQ

A 63-year suspect of coronavirus here Thursday admitted in isolate ward at district headquarter hospital, said District Health Officer Dr Rahim

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) : A 63-year suspect of coronavirus here Thursday admitted in isolate ward at district headquarter hospital, said District Health Officer Dr Rahim.

He told media that the suspect Mohammad Iqbal was resident of Hayat Khel village here and recently returned from Saudi Arabia, adding that he was hospitalized after being found with symptoms of coronavirus positive.

The DHO said that blood sample of 63-year old suspect was sent to NIH Islamabad for corona diagnostic and until then the patient would be kept at isolation ward.