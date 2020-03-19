UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Tally In Brazil Close To 430 With 3 New Fatalities - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:30 PM

Coronavirus Tally in Brazil Close to 430 With 3 New Fatalities - Health Ministry

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Brazil has risen to 428 and a total of four people died as of Thursday, the Brazilian Health Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Brazil has risen to 428 and a total of four people died as of Thursday, the Brazilian Health Ministry said.

The previous latest statistics on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil had 291 cases with one fatality.

According to the health ministry's post on Twitter, there are some 11,200 more suspected cases in the Latin American country at the moment.

The latest toll globally is over 218,000 cumulative cases, including over 8,800 fatalities and over 84,000 people who have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The epicenter of pandemic has now shifted from China, where the initial outbreak occurred late last year, to Europe, where the cumulative tally is approaching 75,000.

Related Topics

Europe China Twitter Died Brazil Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

19 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

23 minutes ago

China expands pilot to facilitate overseas financi ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan Cricket Board confirms all 128 COVID-19 t ..

28 seconds ago

Palestine's COVID-19 cases rise to 47: official

30 seconds ago

Several flights to move to Terminal 3: Abu Dhabi A ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.