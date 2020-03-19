Coronavirus Tally in Brazil Close to 430 With 3 New Fatalities - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The number of people with confirmed coronavirus infection in Brazil has risen to 428 and a total of four people died as of Thursday, the Brazilian Health Ministry said

The previous latest statistics on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brazil had 291 cases with one fatality.

According to the health ministry's post on Twitter, there are some 11,200 more suspected cases in the Latin American country at the moment.

The latest toll globally is over 218,000 cumulative cases, including over 8,800 fatalities and over 84,000 people who have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The epicenter of pandemic has now shifted from China, where the initial outbreak occurred late last year, to Europe, where the cumulative tally is approaching 75,000.