UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Tally Soars In Several Arab Nations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 12:18 PM

Coronavirus tally soars in several Arab nations

Six Arab nations recorded additional coronavirus cases and deaths in the past 24 hours

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):Six Arab nations recorded additional coronavirus cases and deaths in the past 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia's confirmed 364 new cases, bringing its total to 3,651, including 685 who have recovered.

Three patients have died, pushing the death toll to 47, according to officials.

Bahrain had a sixth fatality, while 26 new cases raised that total to 917.

Health officials said 11 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 530 In Tunisia, authorities recorded 28 fresh cases, putting the number there at 671, including 25 deaths and 25 recoveries.

The United Arab Emirates recorded two more deaths, bringing to 16 the number of deaths.

The Emirati Health Ministry confirmed 370 cases, bringing that figure to 3,360 including 418 recoveries.

Egypt's Health Ministry said that coronavirus deaths rose to 135 after 17 new fatalities were recorded.

It had 95 additional cases, raising the total to 1,794 including 384 recoveries.

Algeria now has 256 deaths after another 21 patients died. With 95 new cases, the number stands at 1,761.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 102,000 people, and infected an excess of 1.68 million, while nearly 375,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

China Died Wuhan Tunisia United Arab Emirates December From Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of China, UAE Discuss Cooperatio ..

7 minutes ago

Teen age girl among four civilians seriously injur ..

17 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 30 more COVID-19 cases, 10,480 in ..

19 minutes ago

G20 energy ministers vow to ensure energy security ..

19 minutes ago

Chinese FM says China ready to help UAE in COVID-1 ..

9 minutes ago

Michael Atherton on this week’s PCB Podcast

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.