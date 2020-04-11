Coronavirus tally soars in several Arab nations

Six Arab nations recorded additional coronavirus cases and deaths in the past 24 hours

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ):Six Arab nations recorded additional coronavirus cases and deaths in the past 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia's confirmed 364 new cases, bringing its total to 3,651, including 685 who have recovered.

Three patients have died, pushing the death toll to 47, according to officials.

Bahrain had a sixth fatality, while 26 new cases raised that total to 917.

Health officials said 11 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 530 In Tunisia, authorities recorded 28 fresh cases, putting the number there at 671, including 25 deaths and 25 recoveries.

The United Arab Emirates recorded two more deaths, bringing to 16 the number of deaths.

The Emirati Health Ministry confirmed 370 cases, bringing that figure to 3,360 including 418 recoveries.

Egypt's Health Ministry said that coronavirus deaths rose to 135 after 17 new fatalities were recorded.

It had 95 additional cases, raising the total to 1,794 including 384 recoveries.

Algeria now has 256 deaths after another 21 patients died. With 95 new cases, the number stands at 1,761.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 102,000 people, and infected an excess of 1.68 million, while nearly 375,000 patients have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.