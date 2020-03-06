UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus To Thwart Africa's Industrial Development Due To China's Slowdown - UNIDO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

Coronavirus to Thwart Africa's Industrial Development Due to China's Slowdown - UNIDO

The outbreak of coronavirus, which has already disrupted industrial production in China, is likely to hit Africa's industrial development sector due to its reliance on Beijing, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) told Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The outbreak of coronavirus, which has already disrupted industrial production in China, is likely to hit Africa's industrial development sector due to its reliance on Beijing, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) told Sputnik.

A new coronavirus disease COVID-19 was first detected in China's Hubei province in late December 2019, and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

"Specifically, the impact which we are going to see is on Africa, it has to with a very strong economic involvement of China in Africa.

As China is slowing down its economy for the obvious reasons, we fear that there may be an impact in Africa, but again we are very vigilant on the resources working with our colleagues and their respective UN country teams, we are very much conscious about the impact," UNIDO's Director of External Relations Kai Bethke told Sputnik.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said earlier this month it had revised down its estimate for China's 2020 GDP growth by 0.8 percentage points to 4.9 percent. The global GDP growth could slow down to as little as 1.5 percent in 2020 if the spread of novel coronavirus intensifies, the OECD said.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations China Beijing January May December 2019 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Old man killed, two injured in roof collapse

4 minutes ago

DC Bajaur inaugurates anti polio campaign

4 minutes ago

Gwadar offers huge investment opportunities for re ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) stops MD, Chairman PTV ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Favors OPEC+ Deal Extension, No Final Decis ..

2 minutes ago

UN Development Organization Commends Russia for Be ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.