Coronavirus Toll At 0900 GMT Friday

Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 133,970, with 4,958 deaths, across 120 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Friday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources

Since 1700 GMT on Thursday, 2,513 new confirmed cases and 35 new deaths have been reported.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December had 80,813 cases, of which 3,176 were fatal.

There have been 20 new infections and seven deaths since 1700 GMT Thursday, while 64,111 people have recovered from the virus.

Outside China, a total of 53,163 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 1,782 deaths. Some 2,493 cases are new, with 28 new deaths.

The most affected countries after China are Italy (1,016 deaths out of 15,113 cases), Iran (429 deaths, 10,075 cases), Spain (84 deaths and 3,004 cases) and South Korea (67 deaths, 7,979 cases).

