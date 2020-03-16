Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Monday

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 168,250 with 6,501 deaths, across 142 countries and territories at 0900 GMT Monday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 168,250 with 6,501 deaths, across 142 countries and territories at 0900 GMT Monday, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Between 1700 GMT on Sunday and 0900 GMT Monday, there were 81 new deaths reported and 4,317 new cases globally.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP offices from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), take into account the fact that criteria for counting victims and coronavirus screening practices vary from country to country.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic was declared in late December, has to date declared 80,860 cases, including 3,213 deaths, with 67,490 people recovered.

The country declared 16 new cases and 14 new fatalities between Sunday 1700 GMT and and Monday 0900 GMT.

Outside China, there have been 3,288 deaths by 0900 GMT Monday -- 67 new since Sunday 1700 GMT -- out of 87,396 cases, of which 4,301 were new.

The worst-hit nation after China is Italy with 1,809 deaths (24,747 cases), Iran with 724 fatalities (13,983 cases), Spain with 288 deaths (7,753 cases) and France with 127 deaths (5,423 cases).