UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 0900 GMT Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:55 PM

Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Saturday

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 101,988, including 3,491 deaths, across 94 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Saturday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 101,988, including 3,491 deaths, across 94 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Saturday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Friday, 1,146 new contaminations and 35 new deaths were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,651 cases, of which 3,070 were fatal. There were 99 new infections and 28 deaths there since 1700 GMT Friday.

Outside China, a total of 21,337 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 421 deaths.

There have been 1,047 new cases and 7 new deaths outside China since 1700 GMT Friday.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (6,767 cases, 44 deaths), Iran (4,747 cases, 124 deaths), Italy (4,636 cases, 197 deaths) and Germany (684 cases, no deaths).

Since Friday 1700 GMT, China, United States, UK and South Korea have recorded new deaths while Colombia and Costa Rica confirmed the first cases on their soil.

Asia has recorded a total at 1700 GMT Friday of 89,021 cases (3,131 deaths), Europe 7,503 cases (215 deaths), middle East 5,032 cases (127 deaths), US and Canada 264 cases (16 deaths), Oceania 76 cases (two deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 50 cases, Africa 42 cases.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Related Topics

Africa World Iran Europe China Canada Germany Hong Kong Macau Italy United Kingdom South Korea United States Costa Rica Colombia Middle East December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricket fans smile over beautiful atmosphere at Ra ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 50,306 mln tax collected in current FY till Feb ..

18 minutes ago

15 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

PM directs to make investigative report on wheat, ..

24 minutes ago

Malta Reports First Case of Coronavirus in 12-Year ..

20 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrange ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.