Coronavirus toll at 0900 GMT Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 101,988, including 3,491 deaths, across 94 countries and territories by 0900 GMT Saturday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Friday, 1,146 new contaminations and 35 new deaths were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,651 cases, of which 3,070 were fatal. There were 99 new infections and 28 deaths there since 1700 GMT Friday.

Outside China, a total of 21,337 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 421 deaths.

There have been 1,047 new cases and 7 new deaths outside China since 1700 GMT Friday.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (6,767 cases, 44 deaths), Iran (4,747 cases, 124 deaths), Italy (4,636 cases, 197 deaths) and Germany (684 cases, no deaths).

Since Friday 1700 GMT, China, United States, UK and South Korea have recorded new deaths while Colombia and Costa Rica confirmed the first cases on their soil.

Asia has recorded a total at 1700 GMT Friday of 89,021 cases (3,131 deaths), Europe 7,503 cases (215 deaths), middle East 5,032 cases (127 deaths), US and Canada 264 cases (16 deaths), Oceania 76 cases (two deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean 50 cases, Africa 42 cases.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).