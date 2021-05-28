Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,513,088 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 168,905,450 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 12,736 new deaths and 586,617 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,660 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2,245 and United States with 1,234.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 593,288 deaths from 33,218,046 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 456,674 deaths from 16,342,162 cases, India with 318,895 deaths from 27,555,457 cases, Mexico with 222,657 deaths from 2,405,772 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,758 deaths from 4,473,677 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 307 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 281, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 280, Republic of North Macedonia with 258 and Bulgaria with 254.

Europe overall has 1,130,491 deaths from 52,724,615 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,024,435 deaths from 32,493,431 infections, and the United States and Canada 618,685 deaths from 34,612,033 cases.

Asia has reported 467,107 deaths from 35,692,058 cases, the middle East 141,788 deaths from 8,534,017 cases, Africa 129,480 deaths from 4,801,165 cases, and Oceania 1,102 deaths from 48,133 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.