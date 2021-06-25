Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,903,064 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,903,064 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 179,931,620 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 8,601 new deaths and 403,975 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,032 new deaths, followed by India with 1,329 and Colombia with 689.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,178 deaths from 33,590,549 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 509,141 deaths from 18,243,483 cases, India with 393,310 deaths from 30,134,445 cases, Mexico with 232,068 deaths from 2,493,087 cases, and Peru with 191,286 deaths from 2,040,186 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 580 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, Czech Republic with 283 and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,255,002 deaths from 36,698,515 cases, Europe 1,162,741 deaths from 54,159,408 infections, and the United States and Canada 629,370 deaths from 35,002,183 cases.

Asia has reported 566,428 deaths from 39,542,247 cases, the middle East 148,827 deaths from 9,159,690 cases, Africa 139,574 deaths from 5,316,839 cases, and Oceania 1,122 deaths from 52,744 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.