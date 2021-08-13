Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,333,013 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 205,356,020 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 10,296 new deaths and 706,666 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,466, followed by Brazil with 1,148 and Russia with 815.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 619,093 deaths from 36,306,917 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 566,896 deaths from 20,285,067 cases, India with 430,254 deaths from 32,117,826 cases, Mexico with 246,811 deaths from 3,045,571 cases, and Peru with 197,209 deaths from 2,130,018 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 598 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 296, the Czech Republic with 284 and Brazil with 267.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,401,200 deaths from 41,882,168 cases, Europe 1,218,433 deaths from 60,294,995 infections, and Asia 717,566 deaths from 46,974,119 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 645,782 deaths from 37,753,149 cases, Africa 180,994 deaths from 7,166,244 cases, the middle East 167,528 deaths from 11,188,389 cases, and Oceania 1,510 deaths from 96,962 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.