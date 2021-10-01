Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,780,108 people since the outbreak in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday

Paris, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,780,108 people since the outbreak in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 233,723,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 8,840 new deaths and 489,342 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 2,694, followed by Russia with 887 and Brazil with 627.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 697,695 deaths from 43,459,844 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 596,749 deaths from 21,427,073 cases, India with 448,339 deaths from 33,766,707 cases, Mexico with 277,505 deaths from 3,664,223 cases, and Russia with 208,142 deaths from 7,535,548 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 605 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 323, the Republic of North Macedonia with 320, Hungary with 313, Montenegro with 306, and Bulgaria with 300.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,489,840 deaths from 44,954,271 cases, Europe 1,312,329 deaths from 67,862,834 infections, and Asia 840,620 deaths from 53,971,660 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 725,516 deaths from 45,080,677 cases, Africa 210,704 deaths from 8,300,184 cases, the middle East 198,925 deaths from 13,373,112 cases, and Oceania 2,174 deaths from 180,555 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.