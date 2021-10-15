Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,878,719 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,878,719 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 239,514,720 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 7,273 new deaths and 440,702 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,659 new deaths, followed by Russia with 998 and Brazil with 525.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 721,567 deaths from 44,768,043 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 602,099 deaths from 21,612,237 cases, India with 451,814 deaths from 34,037,592 cases, Mexico with 283,574 deaths from 3,744,574 cases, and Russia with 221,313 deaths from 7,925,176 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 606 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 338, Republic of North Macedonia with 331, Montenegro with 320, Bulgaria with 317, and Hungary with 314.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,506,032 deaths from 45,445,934 cases, Europe 1,346,943 deaths from 70,386,373 infections, and Asia 854,745 deaths from 54,951,304 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 749,943 deaths from 46,439,525 cases, Africa 214,863 deaths from 8,419,477 cases, middle East 203,742 deaths from 13,655,783 cases, and Oceania 2,451 deaths from 216,333 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.