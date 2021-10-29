Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,979,103 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,979,103 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Friday.

At least 245,478,460 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 9,063 new deaths and 518,734 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,158 new deaths, followed by Russia with 1,163 and India with 805.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 743,362 deaths from 45,826,252 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 607,068 deaths from 21,781,436 cases, India with 457,191 deaths from 34,246,157 cases, Mexico with 287,631 deaths from 3,798,286 cases, and Russia with 236,220 deaths from 8,432,546 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 350, Republic of North Macedonia with 341, Bulgaria with 340, Montenegro with 332, and Hungary with 318.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,518,894 deaths from 45,856,451 cases, Europe 1,391,197 deaths from 73,742,685 infections, and Asia 868,358 deaths from 55,708,948 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 772,255 deaths from 47,534,184 cases, Africa 217,795 deaths from 8,490,389 cases, middle East 207,862 deaths from 13,893,323 cases, and Oceania 2,742 deaths from 252,483 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.