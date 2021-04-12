Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,937,355 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,937,355 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 135,952,650 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 7,993 new deaths and 601,284 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,803 new deaths, followed by India with 904 and Italy with 331.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 562,066 deaths from 31,197,872 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 353,137 deaths from 13,482,023 cases, Mexico with 209,338 deaths from 2,280,213 cases, India with 170,179 deaths from 13,527,717 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,087 deaths from 4,369,775 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 261 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 242, Bosnia-Herzegovina 222, Montenegro 219 and Bulgaria 207.

Europe overall has 998,343 deaths from 46,419,142 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 832,423 deaths from 26,253,240 infections, and the United States and Canada 585,379 deaths from 32,256,410 cases.

Asia has reported 285,594 deaths from 19,641,260 cases, the middle East 118,899 deaths from 6,990,816 cases, Africa 115,712 deaths from 4,351,619 cases, and Oceania 1,005 deaths from 40,165 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.