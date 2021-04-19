Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,020,765 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,020,765 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 141,291,720 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 8,980 new deaths and 687,697 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,657 new deaths, followed by India with 1,619 and Peru with 433.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 567,217 deaths from 31,670,353 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 373,335 deaths from 13,943,071 cases, Mexico with 212,339 deaths from 2,305,602 cases, India with 178,769 deaths from 15,061,919 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,270 deaths from 4,387,820 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Czech Republic with 266 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 261, Bosnia-Herzegovina 237, Montenegro 228 and Bulgaria 218.

Europe overall has 1,025,222 deaths from 48,058,397 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 864,999 deaths from 27,225,838 infections, and the United States and Canada 590,833 deaths from 32,789,620 cases.

Asia has reported 298,242 deaths from 21,456,957 cases, the middle East 122,581 deaths from 7,290,046 cases, Africa 117,861 deaths from 4,429,269 cases, and Oceania 1,027 deaths from 41,602 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.