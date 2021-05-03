Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,203,937 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,203,937 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 152,737,970 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 10,160 new deaths and 705,957 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,417, followed by Brazil with 1,202 and Colombia with 485.

The US is the worst-affected country with 577,045 deaths from 32,421.713 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 407,639 deaths from 14,754,910 cases, India with 218,959 deaths from 19,925,604 cases, Mexico with 217,233 deaths from 2,348,873 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,538 deaths from 4,420,201 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 288 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 274, Bosnia and Herzegovina with 261, Montenegro with 240 and North Macedonia with 237.

Europe overall has 1,073,784 deaths from 50,653,202 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 926,976 deaths from 29,048,161 infections, and the United States and Canada 601,341 deaths from 33,653,917 cases.

Asia has reported 347,207 deaths from 26,911,396 cases, the middle East 131,278 deaths from 7,853,026 cases, Africa 122,298 deaths from 4,574,828 cases, and Oceania 1,053 deaths from 43,446 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.