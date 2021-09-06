Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,565,622 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday

Paris, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,565,622 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 220,652,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,337 new deaths and 423,848 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 790 new deaths, followed by Iran with 610 and United States with 394.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 648,472 deaths from 39,945,106 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 583,628 deaths from 20,890,779 cases, India with 440,752 deaths from 33,027,621 cases, Mexico with 263,140 deaths from 3,428,384 cases, and Peru with 198,488 deaths from 2,155,034 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 602 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 301, Republic of North Macedonia with 291, Czech Republic with 284 and Montenegro with 280.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 1,449,875 deaths from 43,585,626 cases, Europe 1,260,397 deaths from 63,979,325 infections, and Asia 793,406 deaths from 51,067,277 cases.

The United States And Canada has reported 675,471 deaths from 41,460,273 cases, Africa 199,232 deaths from 7,916,984 cases, middle East 185,475 deaths from 12,512,638 cases, and Oceania 1,766 deaths from 130,744 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.