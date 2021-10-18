Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,895,733 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 240,607,730 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 4,011 new deaths and 296,522 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 998 new deaths, followed by Romania with 299 and Iran with 199.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 724,317 deaths from 44,933,409 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 603,282 deaths from 21,644,464 cases, India with 452,290 deaths from 34,081,315 cases, Mexico with 284,381 deaths from 3,757,056 cases, and Russia with 224,310 deaths from 8,027,012 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 606 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 339, Republic of North Macedonia with 333, Montenegro with 322, Bulgaria with 320, and Hungary with 314.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,508,833 deaths from 45,531,176 cases, Europe 1,354,283 deaths from 70,963,153 infections, and Asia 857,020 deaths from 55,132,616 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 752,805 deaths from 46,612,955 cases, Africa 215,496 deaths from 8,434,262 cases, middle East 204,767 deaths from 13,709,000 cases, and Oceania 2,529 deaths from 224,573 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.