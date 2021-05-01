Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,182,408 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

At least 151,307,700 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Friday, 14,048 new deaths and 859,743 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,523 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2,595 and United States with 847.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 576,232 deaths from 32,345,712 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 403,781 deaths from 14,659,011 cases, Mexico with 216,907 deaths from 2,344,755 cases, India with 211,853 deaths from 19,164,969 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,517 deaths from 4,416,623 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 285 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 274, Bosnia-Herzegovina 261, Montenegro 238 and Bulgaria 236.

Europe overall has 1,069,708 deaths from 50,437,371 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 919,816 deaths from 28,831,722 infections, and the United States and Canada 600,436 deaths from 33,562,118 cases.

Asia has reported 339,110 deaths from 26,068,186 cases, the middle East 130,480 deaths from 7,803,930 cases, Africa 121,805 deaths from 4,561,052 cases, and Oceania 1,053 deaths from 43,326 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases. However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.