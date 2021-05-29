Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Saturday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,524,960 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,524,960 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Saturday.

At least 169,379,970 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Friday, 12,237 new deaths and 524,350 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,617 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2,371 and United States with 774.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 593,962 deaths from 33,240,431 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 459,045 deaths from 16,391,930 cases, India with 322,512 deaths from 27,729,247 cases, Mexico with 223,072 deaths from 2,408,778 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,768 deaths from 4,477,705 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 307 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 281, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 281, Republic of North Macedonia with 259 and Bulgaria with 254.

Europe overall has 1,132,066 deaths from 52,789,845 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,029,095 deaths from 32,645,451 infections, and the United States and Canada 619,373 deaths from 34,611,504 cases.

Asia has reported 471,636 deaths from 35,919,970 cases, the middle East 141,895 deaths from 8,551,270 cases, Africa 129,793 deaths from 4,813,387 cases, and Oceania 1,102 deaths from 48,552 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.