Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,060,859 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 143,807,560 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 14,428 new deaths and 879,856 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 3,472, followed by India with 2,104 and the United States with 945.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 569,404 deaths from 31,862,401 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 381,475 deaths from 14,122,795 cases, Mexico with 213,597 deaths from 2,315,811 cases, India with 184,657 deaths from 15,930,965 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,327 deaths from 4,395,703 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is the Czech Republic with 269 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 267, Bosnia-Herzegovina 246, Montenegro 230 and Bulgaria 223.

Europe overall has 1,038,206 deaths from 48,768,306 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 878,642 deaths from 27,622,371 infections, and the United States and Canada 593,155 deaths from 33,006,888 cases.

Asia has reported 305,994 deaths from 22,441,419 cases, the middle East 124,928 deaths from 7,465,208 cases, Africa 118,897 deaths from 4,461,052 cases, and Oceania 1,037 deaths from 42,320 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.