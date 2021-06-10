Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,764,250 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,764,250 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 174,350,990 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 10,848 new deaths and 427,475 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 6,148, followed by Brazil with 2,723 and United States with 668.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 598,765 deaths from 33,414,117 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 479,515 deaths from 17,122,877 cases, India with 359,676 deaths from 29,183,121 cases, Mexico with 229,353 deaths from 2,441,866 cases, and Peru with 187,479 deaths from 1,991,203 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 569 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 309, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 289, the Czech Republic with 282, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 262.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,193,533 deaths from 34,397,187 cases, Europe 1,147,282 deaths from 53,420,746 infections, and the United States and Canada 624,608 deaths from 34,810,915 cases.

Asia has reported 519,007 deaths from 37,883,639 cases, the middle East 145,326 deaths from 8,821,525 cases, Africa 133,390 deaths from 4,966,935 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 50,043 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.