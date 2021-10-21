UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Thursday

Thu 21st October 2021

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,919,395 people since the outbreak emerged in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,919,395 people since the outbreak emerged in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Thursday.

At least 241,957,600 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Wednesday, 8,774 new deaths and 457,817 new cases were recorded worldwide.

