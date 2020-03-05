UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Thursday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 95,781, including 3,284 deaths, across 84 countries and territories by 1000 GMT Thursday, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.

Since 1700 GMT Wednesday, 971 new contaminations and 39 new deaths were identified.

China -- excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau -- where the epidemic emerged at the end of December, had 80,409 cases, of which 3,012 were fatal. There were 139 new infections and 31 deaths there between 1700 GMT Wednesday and 1000 GMT Thursday.

Outside of China, a total of 15,372 cases have been recorded around the world since the epidemic began, including 272 deaths.

There have been 832 new cases and nine new deaths outside China since Wednesday at 1700 GMT.

The most affected countries after China are: South Korea (6,088 cases, 35 deaths, 467 new cases), Italy (3,089 cases, 107 deaths, no new cases), Iran (2,922 cases, 92 deaths, no new cases) and Japan (320 cases, 12 deaths, 33 new cases).

Japan has also recorded more than 700 cases aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored off Yokohama.

This assessment was carried out using data collected by AFP offices from the competent national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

