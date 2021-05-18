Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,391,849 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,391,849 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 163,507,240 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 10,076 new deaths and 581,379 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,329, followed by Brazil with 786 and Colombia with 509.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 586,359 deaths from 32,994,443 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 436,537 deaths from 15,657,391 cases, India with 278,719 deaths from 25,228,996 cases, Mexico with 220,493 deaths from 2,382,745 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,684 deaths from 4,452,756 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 302 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 280, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 276, the Republic of North Macedonia 251 and Montenegro 249.

Europe overall has 1,111,682 deaths from 52,309,980 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 984,378 deaths from 30,961,704 infections, and the United States and Canada 611,321 deaths from 34,326,283 cases.

Asia has reported 418,562 deaths from 32,886,797 cases, the middle East 138,267 deaths from 8,275,925 cases, Africa 126,563 deaths from (4,700,370 cases, and Oceania 1,076 deaths from 46,187 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

