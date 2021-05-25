Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,475,079 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,475,079 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 167,197,690 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 9,968 new deaths and 481,857 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,511, followed by Brazil with 790 and Colombia with 483.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 590,574 deaths from 33,144,099 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 449,858 deaths from 16,120,756 cases, India with 307,231 deaths from 26,948,874 cases, Mexico with 221,695 deaths from 2,397,307 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,724 deaths from 4,464,900 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 306 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 281, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 279, the Republic of North Macedonia 256 and Bulgaria 252.

Europe overall has 1,124,553 deaths from 52,495,810 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,011,553 deaths from 31,998,054 infections, and the United States and Canada 615,820 deaths from 34,504,132 cases.

Asia has reported 452,693 deaths from 34,936,087 cases, the middle East 140,739 deaths from 8,445,494 cases, Africa 128,625 deaths from 4,770,328 cases, and Oceania 1,096 deaths from 47,790 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

