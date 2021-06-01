Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,551,488 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,551,488 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 170,606,850 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 8,264 new deaths and 386,023 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 2,795 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 860 and Argentina with 637.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 594,568 deaths from 33,264,429 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 462,791 deaths from 16,545,554 cases, India with 331,895 deaths from 28,175,044 cases, Mexico with 223,568 deaths from 2,413,742 cases, and Britain with 127,782 deaths from 4,487,339 cases.

Peru, which until Monday had said that 69,342 of its citizens had died from Covid-19, upgraded the toll sharply on Tuesday on the advice of a panel of health experts, which found there had been an undercount.

According to the experts, the actual number of people who have died from the disease in the country as of May 22 is 180,764, but the data have not yet been incorporated into the daily statistics published by the Peruvian health authorities.

Among the other countries with the highest numbers of deaths compared to population is Hungary with 308 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 282, Czech Republic with 281, Republic of North Macedonia with 260 and Bulgaria with 254.

Europe overall has 1,135,528 deaths from 52,931,363 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,038,205 deaths from 33,030,742 infections, and the United States and Canada 620,095 deaths from 34,644,921 cases.

Asia has reported 483,159 deaths from 36,492,018 cases, the middle East 142,767 deaths from 8,614,810 cases, Africa 130,632 deaths from 4,844,198 cases, and Oceania 1,102 deaths from 48,804 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.