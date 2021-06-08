Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,739,777 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,739,777 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 173,537,280 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 8,031 new deaths and 332,655 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 2,123 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,010 and Argentina with 732.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 597,952 deaths from 33,378,146 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 474,414 deaths from 16,984,218 cases, India with 351,309 deaths from 28,996,473 cases, Mexico with 228,838 deaths from 2,434,562 cases, and Peru with 186,757 deaths from 1,984,999 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 566 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 309, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 287, Czech Republic with 282, and Republic of North Macedonia with 262.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,183,809 deaths from 34,087,699 cases, Europe 1,144,324 deaths from 53,301,549 infections, and the United States and Canada 623,696 deaths from 34,771,613 cases.

Asia has reported 509,018 deaths from 37,621,702 cases, the middle East 145,255 deaths from 8,770,567 cases, Africa 132,571 deaths from 4,934,476 cases, and Oceania 1,104 deaths from 49,679 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.