Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Tuesday

Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:12 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,813,994 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 176,171,260 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 8,896 new deaths and 311,632 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 2,726, followed by Brazil with 827 and Argentina with 686.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 599,945 deaths from 33,474,765 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 488,228 deaths from 17,452,612 cases, India with 377,031 deaths from 29,570,881 cases, Mexico with 230,187 deaths from 2,455,351 cases, and Peru with 188,921 deaths from 2,004,252 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 573 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 289, Czech Republic with 282, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,212,922 deaths from 35,127,289 cases, Europe 1,152,226 deaths from 53,653,752 infections, and the United States and Canada 625,884 deaths from 34,877,603 cases.

Asia has reported 540,460 deaths from 38,478,717 cases, the middle East 146,402 deaths from 8,921,286 cases, Africa 134,995 deaths from 5,062,080 cases, and Oceania 1,105 deaths from 50,536 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

