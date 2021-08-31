Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,507,823 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,507,823 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 216,980,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 8,361 new deaths and 663,689 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,135 new deaths, followed by Russia with 795 and Iran with 669.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 638,715 deaths from 39,057,665 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 579,574 deaths from 20,752,281 cases, India with 438,560 deaths from 32,768,880 cases, Mexico with 258,491 deaths from 3,341,264 cases, and Peru with 198,263 deaths from 2,149,591 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 601 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 298, Czech Republic with 284, Republic of North Macedonia with 283 and Montenegro with 274.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,437,488 deaths from 43,203,496 cases, Europe 1,248,655 deaths from 63,032,296 infections, and Asia 777,746 deaths from 50,092,953 cases.

The United States And Canada has reported 665,616 deaths from 40,548,811 cases, Africa 195,477 deaths from 7,769,229 cases, middle East 181,132 deaths from 12,214,235 cases, and Oceania 1,709 deaths from 119,844 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.