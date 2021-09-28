Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,752,875 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday

Paris, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,752,875 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 232,273,010 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later. The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 7,345 new deaths and 503,272 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,403 new deaths, followed by Russia with 852 and Iran with 289.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 690,426 deaths from 43,116,432 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 594,653 deaths from 21,366,395 cases, India with 447,373 deaths from 33,697,581 cases, Mexico with 275,676 deaths from 3,635,807 cases, and Russia with 205,531 deaths from 7,464,708 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 604 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 320, Republic of North Macedonia with 317, Hungary with 312, Montenegro with 303 and Bulgaria with 295.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,484,609 deaths from 44,797,829 cases, Europe 1,305,044 deaths from 67,318,550 infections, and Asia 836,095 deaths from 53,707,794 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 718,081 deaths from 44,720,901 cases, Africa 209,174 deaths from 8,251,132 cases, middle East 197,781 deaths from 13,303,574 cases, and Oceania 2,091 deaths from 173,237 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.