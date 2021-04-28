Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,137,725 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,137,725 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 148,657,360 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 14,536 new deaths and 844,389 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,293, followed by Brazil with 3,086 and the United States with 724.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 573,381 deaths from 32,176,051 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 395,022 deaths from 14,441,563 cases, Mexico with 215,547 deaths from 2,333,126 cases, India with 201,187 deaths from 17,997,267 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,451 deaths from 4,409,631 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 279 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 272, Bosnia-Herzegovina 257, Montenegro 235 and Bulgaria 232.

Europe overall has 1,059,028 deaths from 49,895,378 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 904,431 deaths from 28,377,041 infections, and the United States and Canada 597,446 deaths from 33,368,241 cases.

Asia has reported 326,169 deaths from 24,751,507 cases, the middle East 128,814 deaths from 7,695,675 cases, Africa 120,794 deaths from 4,526,568 cases, and Oceania 1,043 deaths from 42,955 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.