Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Wednesday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,230,058 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,230,058 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 154,288,900 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Tuesday, 14,024 new deaths and 791,327 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,780, followed by Brazil with 2,966 and the United States with 914.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 578,500 deaths from 32,512,946 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 411,588 deaths from 14,856,888 cases, India with 226,188 deaths from 20,665,148 cases, Mexico with 217,740 deaths from 2,352,964 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,543 deaths from 4,423,796 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 290 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 275, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 266, Montenegro 241 and the Republic of North Macedonia 240.

Europe overall has 1,079,667 deaths from 50,942,050 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 934,775 deaths from 29,267,453 infections, and the United States and Canada 602,896 deaths from 33,762,896 cases.

Asia has reported 356,113 deaths from 27,742,504 cases, the middle East 132,668 deaths from 7,938,692 cases, Africa 122,880 deaths from 4,591,767 cases, and Oceania 1,059 deaths from 43,546 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

