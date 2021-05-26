Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,487,457 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 167,754,610 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 11,663 new deaths and 546,169 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,157, followed by Brazil with 2,173 and Colombia with 644.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 590,941 deaths from 33,166,511 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 452,031 deaths from 16,194,209 cases, India with 311,388 deaths from 27,157,795 cases, Mexico with 221,960 deaths from 2,399,790 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,739 deaths from 4,467,310 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 306 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 281, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 279, the Republic of North Macedonia 256 and Bulgaria 252.

Europe overall has 1,126,789 deaths from 52,579,556 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,015,601 deaths from 32,150,596 infections, and the United States and Canada 616,243 deaths from 34,530,266 cases.

Asia has reported 457,739 deaths from 35,190,406 cases, the middle East 141,069 deaths from 8,476,600 cases, Africa 128,920 deaths from 4,779,337 cases, and Oceania 1,096 deaths from 47,857 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.