Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,884,538 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 179,071,540 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 9,057 new deaths and 370,221 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 2,131, followed by India with 1,358 and Argentina with 791.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 602,462 deaths from 33,565,294 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 504,717 deaths from 18,054,653 cases, India with 390,660 deaths from 30,028,709 cases, Mexico with 231,505 deaths from 2,482,784 cases, and Peru with 190,906 deaths from 2,033,606 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 579 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 310, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 294, the Czech Republic with 283, and the Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,246,143 deaths from 36,335,990 cases, Europe 1,160,364 deaths from 54,041,134 infections, and the United States and Canada 628,649 deaths from 34,975,347 cases.

Asia has reported 561,328 deaths from 39,304,841 cases, the middle East 148,356 deaths from 9,109,172 cases, Africa 138,580 deaths from 5,253,018 cases, and Oceania 1,118 deaths from 52,045 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.