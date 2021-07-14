UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:05 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,053,041 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,053,041 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 187,779,210 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 9,748 new deaths and 552,235 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,605 new deaths, followed by Indonesia with 991 and Russia with 786.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 607,771 deaths from 33,914,922 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 535,838 deaths from 19,151,993 cases, India with 411,408 deaths from 30,946,074 cases, Mexico with 235,277 deaths from 2,604,711 cases, and Peru with 194,606 deaths from 2,083,567 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 590 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,316,675 deaths from 38,961,729 cases, Europe 1,182,743 deaths from 55,804,827 infections, and the United States and Canada 634,221 deaths from 35,336,369 cases.

Asia has reported 610,905 deaths from 41,859,674 cases, the middle East 153,814 deaths from 9,725,951 cases, Africa 153,507 deaths from 6,027,506 cases, and Oceania 1,176 deaths from 63,158 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Related Topics

India Africa World Russia Europe China Canada Indonesia Brazil Peru Czech Republic United States Macedonia Mexico Hungary Middle East May December 2019 From 786 Investment Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pause in Normadny Talks Related to Kiev's Refusal ..

26 seconds ago

FIA arrests three more involved in fake CNICs scam ..

29 seconds ago

30 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

31 seconds ago

Process of Russia-US Interaction on Combating Cybe ..

34 seconds ago

Industrial waste, a major cause of environment pol ..

7 minutes ago

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur to miss remainder of Zimbab ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.