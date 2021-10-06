UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Toll At 1000 GMT Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:05 PM

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Wednesday

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,813,581 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday

Paris, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,813,581 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 235,767,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

Related Topics

World China December 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RDA seals two illegal site offices in Saddar Baron ..

RDA seals two illegal site offices in Saddar Baroni area

3 minutes ago
 Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for ..

Some US Hospitals Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination for Transplant Patients - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Tehran Ready to Arrange New Visit of IAEA Chief Gr ..

Tehran Ready to Arrange New Visit of IAEA Chief Grossi - Foreign Minister

3 minutes ago
 EU Council authorizes start of Gibraltar treaty ta ..

EU Council authorizes start of Gibraltar treaty talks with UK

3 minutes ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Gene ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva in October - Lavrov

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromisin ..

Russia, Iran Call on Afghanistan for Uncompromising Fight Against Terrorism - La ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.