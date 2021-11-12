Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The novel coronavirus has killed at least 5,078,208 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 251,869,080 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 7,136 new deaths and 512,227 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 1,235 new deaths, followed by United States with 815 and Ukraine with 750.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 759,677 deaths from 46,852,796 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 610,224 deaths from 21,924,598 cases, India with 462,690 deaths from 34,414,186 cases, Mexico with 290,630 deaths from 3,838,308 cases, and Russia with 252,926 deaths from 8,992,595 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 608 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria with 371, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 363, Republic of North Macedonia with 350, Montenegro with 348, Hungary with 329 and Czech Republic with 293.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,528,464 deaths from 46,213,403 cases, Europe 1,445,374 deaths from 77,766,952 infections, and Asia 881,118 deaths from 56,370,820 cases.

The United States and Canada has reported 788,935 deaths from 48,594,127 cases, Africa 220,222 deaths from 8,552,836 cases, middle East 211,106 deaths from 14,092,793 cases, and Oceania 2,989 deaths from 278,150 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.